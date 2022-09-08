Which institution holds the most shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is -20.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is -8.21% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -18.39% off its SMA200. PLYA registered -11.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.07%.

The stock witnessed a -11.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.95%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $768.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.48 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.33% and -34.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.90M, and float is at 131.53M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Karl Mr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Karl Mr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $7.22 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,874,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 17.57% up over the past 12 months.