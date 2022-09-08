Which institution holds the most shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -50.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -83.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is -14.27% and -7.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. RAD registered -60.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.95%.

The stock witnessed a -19.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.84%, and is -7.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $401.28M and $24.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.56% and -60.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Sell”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -434.10% this year

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.35M, and float is at 53.47M with Short Float at 18.74%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donigan Heyward R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Donigan Heyward R bought 14,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.93 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.