Which Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -13.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $426.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $326.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.07% off its average median price target of $380.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.56% off the consensus price target high of $483.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -7.2% lower than the price target low of $308.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $330.56, the stock is -3.59% and 1.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. GS registered -19.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.86%.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.81%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $113.53B and $58.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.97% and -22.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.00M, and float is at 339.58M with Short Float at 1.64%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 86,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $24.12 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (Director) sold a total of 61,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $23.49 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (Director) disposed off 99,092 shares at an average price of $23.36 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 621,271 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.76% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -1.06% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -16.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.