Who are the Institutional Holders in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -10.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.49 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is -0.97% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 6.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. NGM registered -25.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.03%.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.30%, and is 9.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $68.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.62% and -42.02% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 3.80%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 120 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 984,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $13.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) bought a total of 984,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $13.50 per share for $13.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.65 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, GOEDDEL DAVID V (Director) acquired 984,161 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $13.29 million. The insider now directly holds 2,650,177 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 14.33% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -17.08% lower over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is 16.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.