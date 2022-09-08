Who are the Institutional Holders in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -61.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $10.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.89% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is -15.59% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -42.36% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -68.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.77%.

The stock witnessed a -23.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is -8.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 26659 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $13.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 3.10. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.71% and -70.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.00M, and float is at 341.28M with Short Float at 5.42%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $49875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59584.0 shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 9,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $3.20 per share for $29662.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75316.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, GEORGE MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 1,812,929 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.21% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -7.83% lower over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -46.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.