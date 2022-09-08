Who are the Institutional Holders in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -19.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $123.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $86.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.42% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -31.63% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.14, the stock is 3.85% and 11.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -0.97% off its SMA200. ROST registered -19.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.31%.

The stock witnessed a 8.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.45%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $32.66B and $18.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.86 and Fwd P/E is 19.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.07% and -25.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 347.05M, and float is at 345.87M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $81456.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34496.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.21% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -29.63% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -5.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.