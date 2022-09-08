Who are the Institutional Holders in Samsara Inc. (IOT)?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is -54.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.78, the stock is -17.30% and -12.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -20.49% off its SMA200. IOT registered a gain of -21.16% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -22.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is -12.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $483.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.56% and -59.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.30M, and float is at 87.00M with Short Float at 7.69%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chadwick Jonathan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $12.83 per share for a total of $78292.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71749.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Calderon Benjamin (See remarks) sold a total of 43,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $12.82 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Calderon Benjamin (See remarks) disposed off 39,715 shares at an average price of $14.01 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 167,250 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).