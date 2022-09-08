Who are the Institutional Holders in Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is 104.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $29.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $29.07, the stock is 13.90% and 44.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.92 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 85.77% off its SMA200. SGFY registered 14.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.03%.

The stock witnessed a 31.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.48%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $843.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.12. Profit margin for the company is -40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.68% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 276.10% this year

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.35M, and float is at 168.47M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Senneff Steve, the company’s Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. SEC filings show that Senneff Steve bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $29372.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Signify Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Armbrester Bradford Kyle (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 8,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $11.77 per share for $97891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92693.0 shares of the SGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Senneff Steve (Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 215,087 shares of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -14.02% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 23.84% higher over the same period.