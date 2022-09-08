Who is the Top Investor In Avangrid Inc. (AGR)?

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is -0.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.20 and a high of $54.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.23% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.65% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.46, the stock is -1.46% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.90% off its SMA200. AGR registered -7.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has around 7348 employees, a market worth around $19.08B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.20% and -9.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avangrid Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.74M, and float is at 70.75M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Avangrid Inc. (AGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Solomont Alan D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Solomont Alan D bought 102 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $49.07 per share for a total of $5005.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8765.0 shares.

Avangrid Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Solomont Alan D (Director) bought a total of 103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $48.66 per share for $5012.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8663.0 shares of the AGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Solomont Alan D (Director) acquired 109 shares at an average price of $46.32 for $5049.0. The insider now directly holds 8,560 shares of Avangrid Inc. (AGR).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.13% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is 8.98% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 17.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.