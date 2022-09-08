Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 13.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.15 and a high of $77.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $74.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.49% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.92% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.98, the stock is 1.83% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 9.08% off its SMA200. XEL registered 13.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.67%.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.85%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11321 employees, a market worth around $42.68B and $14.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.59 and Fwd P/E is 22.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.88% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.00M, and float is at 545.88M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Kim, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Kim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $76.21 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99993.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Carter Brett C (EVP, Group President Utilitie) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $74.66 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23617.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext.) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $73.58 for $73584.0. The insider now directly holds 29,174 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.13% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 20.49% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 8.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.