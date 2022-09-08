Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is -34.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.18 and a high of $249.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $156.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.56% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.24% off the consensus price target high of $264.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 21.76% higher than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.40, the stock is -3.11% and -6.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.17% off its SMA200. ZTS registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.57%.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.70%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $76.25B and $8.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.40 and Fwd P/E is 28.34. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.03% and -35.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 470.00M, and float is at 466.99M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagano Roxanne, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagano Roxanne sold 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $180.26 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23687.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that PECK KRISTIN C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 9,689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $180.00 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39743.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, PECK KRISTIN C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 311 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $55980.0. The insider now directly holds 39,743 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 14.33% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -47.97% lower over the same period.