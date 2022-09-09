A peek at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who has invested in It?

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is 35.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $54.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $53.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.07% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.21% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $53.85, the stock is 4.04% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 35.68% off its SMA200. PTCT registered 26.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.51%.

The stock witnessed a 4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.36%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $618.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.31% and -1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.37M, and float is at 69.76M with Short Float at 7.36%.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okey Stephanie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Okey Stephanie sold 2,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $51.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1867.0 shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Svoronos Dawn (Director) sold a total of 738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $27.20 per share for $20074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29017.0 shares of the PTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Peltz Stuart Walter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 407 shares at an average price of $26.83 for $10919.0. The insider now directly holds 38,239 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 51.01% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -7.21% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -24.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.