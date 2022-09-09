A peek at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR): Who has invested in It?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.21 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.19% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.26, the stock is -12.01% and -18.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -23.29% off its SMA200. VIR registered -54.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.18%.

The stock witnessed a -22.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.96%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.77. Profit margin for the company is 51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.24% and -61.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.00% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.45M, and float is at 115.03M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $27.64 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.09 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 122,564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $27.99 per share for $3.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.09 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Pang Phillip (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 144,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).