Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $50.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.0% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -100.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 23.48% and 35.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 13.33% at the moment leaves the stock 24.27% off its SMA200. AGIO registered -24.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.87%.

The stock witnessed a 24.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.83%, and is 33.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.99% and -33.31% from its 52-week high.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.60% this year

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.80M, and float is at 54.08M with Short Float at 11.42%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Washburn Theodore James Jr., the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $3240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2549.0 shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Washburn Theodore James Jr. (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $30.81 per share for $7179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2549.0 shares of the AGIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Washburn Theodore James Jr. (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 504 shares at an average price of $31.25 for $15750.0. The insider now directly holds 2,782 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 23.80% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 1.23% higher over the same period. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is -33.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.