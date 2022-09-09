Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is -27.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.89 and a high of $103.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $73.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.93% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.49% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.68, the stock is -9.11% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -12.96% off its SMA200. BC registered -23.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.94%.

The stock witnessed a -9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.22%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 18582 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.43% and -30.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.70M, and float is at 73.48M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGER DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINGER DAVID V sold 180 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $80.69 per share for a total of $14524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19329.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that COOPER NANCY E (Director) sold a total of 346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $80.69 per share for $27919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18159.0 shares of the BC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, ALTMAN RANDALL S (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 2,040 shares at an average price of $85.86 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 18,797 shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC).

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is -19.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.