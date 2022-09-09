Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is -25.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -12.72% and -19.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -24.86% off its SMA200. DS registered -60.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.08%.

The stock witnessed a -24.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.76%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $94.48M and $302.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.10% and -65.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.38M, and float is at 77.21M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KHOURI HANA, the company’s President. SEC filings show that KHOURI HANA bought 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $25033.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26745.0 shares.

Drive Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that EDENS WESLEY R (Director) bought a total of 302,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.67 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.85 million shares of the DS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, EDENS WESLEY R (Director) acquired 302,274 shares at an average price of $1.67 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 5,502,368 shares of Drive Shack Inc. (DS).