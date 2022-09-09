Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is -29.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $35.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.71% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.71% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.72, the stock is 5.73% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -5.72% off its SMA200. EDR registered -9.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.17%.

The stock witnessed a 5.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.62%, and is 9.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.48B and $5.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.91% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.62M, and float is at 49.07M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muirhead Christian, the company’s Chief Communications Officer. SEC filings show that Muirhead Christian sold 19,502 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $24.04 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4308.0 shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Muirhead Christian (Chief Communications Officer) sold a total of 39,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $24.01 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5385.0 shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Muirhead Christian (Chief Communications Officer) disposed off 19,109 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 6,027 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).