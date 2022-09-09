G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Volatility At 6.26%, Should You Add A Position?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is -34.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.27 and a high of $33.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIII stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.00, the stock is -20.39% and -17.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -29.56% off its SMA200. GIII registered -39.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.33%.

The stock witnessed a -19.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.50%, and is -14.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $910.98M and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.34 and Fwd P/E is 4.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.48% and -46.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 739.30% this year

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.02M, and float is at 42.00M with Short Float at 9.80%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NACKMAN NEAL, the company’s Chief Financial Officer/Treas. SEC filings show that NACKMAN NEAL sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $29.06 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95625.0 shares.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Aaron Sammy (Vice Chairman and President) sold a total of 59,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $28.98 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the GIII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Aaron Sammy (Vice Chairman and President) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $29.82 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 453,923 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII).

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is trading -25.41% down over the past 12 months and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) that is -64.57% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -27.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.