Here are the top Institutional holders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -49.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -19.88% and -18.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -27.16% off its SMA200. HYLN registered -64.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.89%.

The stock witnessed a -29.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $552.74M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.99% and -67.52% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.00% this year

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.90M, and float is at 110.06M with Short Float at 12.05%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sexton Patrick, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Sexton Patrick sold 68,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Healy Thomas J. (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $4.47 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.97 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.15 for $61481.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).