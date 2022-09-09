Here are the top Institutional holders of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is -28.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is 7.76% and 21.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 5.00% off its SMA200. INDI registered -21.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.72%.

The stock witnessed a 20.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.81%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $78.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.02% and -47.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.98M, and float is at 74.24M with Short Float at 13.69%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by schiller Thomas, the company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy. SEC filings show that schiller Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $8.37 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.55 million shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Machuga Steven (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $8.51 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Kee Scott David (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.48 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 669 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).