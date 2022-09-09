Here are the top Institutional holders of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is 7.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $38.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.68% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -37.33% lower than the price target low of $22.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.38, the stock is 6.66% and 23.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 8.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.94% off its SMA200. LAC registered 50.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.04%.

The stock witnessed a 11.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.19%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 45.09. Distance from 52-week low is 66.12% and -24.49% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.52M, and float is at 111.74M with Short Float at 9.38%.