Here are the top Institutional holders of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) shares

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.78 and a high of $99.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $90.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.64% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.42, the stock is 1.61% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 3.94% off its SMA200. MNST registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.22%.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.31%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 4092 employees, a market worth around $48.50B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.94 and Fwd P/E is 29.90. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.37% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.40M, and float is at 373.73M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHLOSBERG HILTON H, the company’s Vice Chairman and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that SCHLOSBERG HILTON H sold 65,682 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $90.25 per share for a total of $5.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that SACKS RODNEY C (Chairman and Co-CEO) sold a total of 65,682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $90.25 per share for $5.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, SCHLOSBERG HILTON H (Vice Chairman and Co-CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $91.00 for $4.55 million. The insider now directly holds 310,244 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 10.10% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 10.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.