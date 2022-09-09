Here are the top Institutional holders of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is -28.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.48 and a high of $60.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01%.

Currently trading at $32.67, the stock is -8.01% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -18.96% off its SMA200. MP registered -0.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.17%.

The stock witnessed a -12.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $5.83B and $508.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.02 and Fwd P/E is 21.24. Profit margin for the company is 49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.89% and -45.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.70% this year

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.53M, and float is at 144.96M with Short Float at 8.71%.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gold Daniel Allen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gold Daniel Allen sold 40,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $31.38 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.17 million shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) sold a total of 40,411 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $31.38 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) disposed off 171,579 shares at an average price of $31.46 for $5.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,174,790 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).