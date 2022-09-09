Here are the top Institutional holders of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is -39.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $56.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -29.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.45, the stock is 7.15% and 19.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -19.81% off its SMA200. SG registered a loss of -37.10% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 15.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.40%, and is 15.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 4877 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $419.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.43% and -65.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -317.70% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.68M, and float is at 94.09M with Short Float at 12.71%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ayele Wouleta, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Ayele Wouleta sold 9,259 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Shlossman Daniel (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 13,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $20.02 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Gemperle Adrienne (Chief People Officer) disposed off 13,148 shares at an average price of $20.02 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 157,772 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -10.43% down over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is -13.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.