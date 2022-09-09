Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is 43.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.99% off the consensus price target high of $14.31 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.85% higher than the price target low of $12.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.73, the stock is -5.42% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. EBR registered 33.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.16%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12090 employees, a market worth around $20.18B and $38.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.78. Distance from 52-week low is 69.02% and -10.92% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 0.86%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 4.43% up over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is 6.84% higher over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 47.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.