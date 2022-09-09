Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is -38.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $375.87 and a high of $731.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $432.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.16% off its average median price target of $545.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.26% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 2.41% higher than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $439.16, the stock is -6.35% and -4.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -18.00% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.11%.

The stock witnessed a -6.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.25%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $60.42B and $17.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -39.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.99M, and float is at 136.68M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bettinger Douglas R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $439.11 per share for a total of $15.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97821.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Meikle Scott Gerald (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $523.22 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20425.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Lego Catherine P (Director) acquired 1,736 shares at an average price of $460.35 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 49,991 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -22.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.