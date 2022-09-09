Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is -22.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.94 and a high of $12.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -7.14% and -8.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. HLMN registered -30.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.45%.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.45%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has around 4212 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.84. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.29% and -34.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.13M, and float is at 192.83M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O Leary Dan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O Leary Dan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17207.0 shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,347,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $10.00 per share for $123.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.59 million shares of the HLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, FAGUNDO RANDALL J (Div. Pres. – Robo. and Digital) acquired 9,400 shares at an average price of $10.55 for $99169.0. The insider now directly holds 32,035 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN).