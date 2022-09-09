LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is -58.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.74 and a high of $58.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $19.74, the stock is -6.67% and -19.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -43.32% off its SMA200. RAMP registered -59.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.30%.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.19%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $551.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.77. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.34% and -66.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.40M, and float is at 65.08M with Short Float at 3.55%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howe Scott E, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Howe Scott E sold 54,204 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $30.40 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Howe Scott E (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $30.90 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Howe Scott E (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 55,000 shares at an average price of $31.38 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 720,542 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).