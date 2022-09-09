Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is 28.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 42.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.99, the stock is 4.80% and 28.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 59.21% off its SMA200. MRSN registered -42.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.55%.

The stock witnessed a 14.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.71%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $786.46M and $6.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 198.13% and -46.01% from its 52-week high.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.76M, and float is at 75.31M with Short Float at 4.60%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MISRA TUSHAR, the company’s Chief Manufacturing Officer. SEC filings show that MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $13341.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4371.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) bought a total of 14,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $3.20 per share for $47182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.66 million shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) acquired 80,759 shares at an average price of $3.28 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 8,648,913 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 28.33% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 1.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.