Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is 25.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.88 and a high of $109.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $105.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.42% off the consensus price target high of $151.14 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -36.77% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.68, the stock is 1.24% and 6.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 17.72% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 12.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.01%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $10.46B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 896.47 and Fwd P/E is 29.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.42% and -2.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.60M, and float is at 93.93M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, the company’s Chief Regulatory Officer. SEC filings show that Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 21,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $105.95 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18888.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Cooke Julie (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $100.00 per share for $75400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16918.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, POPS RICHARD F (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $76.30 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 29,512 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -35.32% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 21.46% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 21.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.