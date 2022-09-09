New Big Money Means Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) is -22.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEEL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 57.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 18.83% and 33.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 13.39% at the moment leaves the stock 22.77% off its SMA200. SEEL registered -38.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.74%.

The stock witnessed a 42.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.22%, and is 12.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 164.42% and -54.48% from its 52-week high.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.07M, and float is at 101.57M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Connor Daniel J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $9789.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Mehra Raj () bought a total of 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $0.85 per share for $56840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.28 million shares of the SEEL stock.