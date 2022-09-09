New Big Money Means Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is 17.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.58 and a high of $95.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWX stock was last observed hovering at around $81.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.87% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $82.43, the stock is 4.22% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 5.12% off its SMA200. SWX registered 14.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.51%.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has around 2286 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.72% and -13.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.20% this year

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.05M, and float is at 66.43M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cardenas Jose A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cardenas Jose A sold 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $89.11 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25810.0 shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that DeBonis Eric (SVP/Exec Operations Advisor) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $92.02 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9264.0 shares of the SWX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, DeBonis Eric (SVP/Exec Operations Advisor) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $93.19 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,788 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 34.08% up over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 20.79% higher over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 17.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.