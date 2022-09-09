NOV Inc. (NOV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is 25.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.34% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -6.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.01, the stock is -5.44% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. NOV registered 34.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.54%.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.99%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

NOV Inc. (NOV) has around 27043 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $6.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.43% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

NOV Inc. (NOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOV Inc. (NOV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year

NOV Inc. (NOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.00M, and float is at 364.85M with Short Float at 3.79%.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NOV Inc. (NOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON DAVID D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRISON DAVID D sold 3,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $52941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91185.0 shares.

NOV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that ARMSTRONG GREG L (Director) sold a total of 10,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $18.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82724.0 shares of the NOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, MATTSON ERIC L (Director) disposed off 9,819 shares at an average price of $19.15 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 67,281 shares of NOV Inc. (NOV).

NOV Inc. (NOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 43.17% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 5.20% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 46.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.