Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is -27.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.31 and a high of $373.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $263.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.2% off its average median price target of $281.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.78% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.61% lower than the price target low of $237.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $259.78, the stock is -11.13% and -8.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.18% off its SMA200. ODFL registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.35%.

The stock witnessed a -13.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.32%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has around 23663 employees, a market worth around $29.62B and $5.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.09 and Fwd P/E is 21.29. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.31% and -30.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.08M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONGDON DAVID S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that CONGDON DAVID S sold 28,754 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $296.24 per share for a total of $8.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $300.14 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the ODFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,525 shares at an average price of $351.82 for $8.98 million. The insider now directly holds 816,939 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading -4.12% down over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is -6.77% lower over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is -4.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.