Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is -9.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.09 and a high of $15.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.84, the stock is -3.59% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -7.59% off its SMA200. ORCC registered -11.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.81%.

The stock witnessed a -4.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.93%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.20% and -16.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.70% this year

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.19M, and float is at 384.61M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swatt Matthew, the company’s Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller. SEC filings show that Swatt Matthew bought 190 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $12.81 per share for a total of $2434.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2314.0 shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Weiler Melissa (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $12.63 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28000.0 shares of the ORCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Woolridge Victor (Director) acquired 11,655 shares at an average price of $12.86 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 11,655 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).