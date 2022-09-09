ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) turns bullish with gain of 40.06 points

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is -30.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.47 and a high of $707.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $444.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.61% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $752.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 8.94% higher than the price target low of $495.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $450.77, the stock is -3.19% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.85% off its SMA200. NOW registered -31.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.44%.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.81%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 16881 employees, a market worth around $90.23B and $6.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 497.54 and Fwd P/E is 48.75. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.90% and -36.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.40% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 305 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 213 and purchases happening 92 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDDY FREDERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $423.90 per share for a total of $2.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32400.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Mastantuono Gina (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $439.10 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4262.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, ELMER RUSSELL S (General Counsel) disposed off 758 shares at an average price of $486.36 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 9,293 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -40.26% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -16.56% lower over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is -0.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.