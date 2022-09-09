Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is -33.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.31 and a high of $111.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.6% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.4% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.96, the stock is -11.25% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.00% off its SMA200. SIG registered -22.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.04%.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.82%, and is -11.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has around 30856 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.55 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.99% and -48.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.10%).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.80M, and float is at 45.41M with Short Float at 13.40%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lovejoy Stephen E., the company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that Lovejoy Stephen E. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $57.37 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88732.0 shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Edelman Oded () sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $56.21 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65398.0 shares of the SIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Edelman Oded () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $69.34 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 85,398 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading 97.32% up over the past 12 months.