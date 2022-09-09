Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Volatility At 12.58%, Should You Add A Position?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) is -42.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $25.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -42.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -9.65% and 9.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 5.77% at the moment leaves the stock -24.66% off its SMA200. CURV registered -69.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.80%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 11.68% over the month.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has around 2063 employees, a market worth around $588.85M and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.24. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.31% and -77.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.20% this year

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.23M, and float is at 93.15M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stephenson Anne, the company’s. SEC filings show that Stephenson Anne sold 2,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $7.34 per share for a total of $20368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.35% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -7.48% lower over the same period. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is -39.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.