VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.67% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.67% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -20.89% and -8.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -16.58% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. VHC registered -62.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.59%.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is -23.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.63% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $110.25M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.56% and -64.94% from its 52-week high.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.40% this year

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.25M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 3.06%.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larsen Kendall, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $2113.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) bought a total of 13,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $1.20 per share for $16595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the VHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) acquired 2,431 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $2917.0. The insider now directly holds 638,958 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC).

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 31.20% up over the past 12 months and Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) that is -2.71% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -13.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.