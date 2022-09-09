Which institution holds the most shares in Kellogg Company (K)

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is 11.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.54 and a high of $76.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $73.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.88% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.75, the stock is -4.07% and -2.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 5.85% off its SMA200. K registered 13.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.37%.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.05%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $24.62B and $14.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.51% and -6.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Kellogg Company (K) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kellogg Company (K) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.00M, and float is at 315.95M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMAYA NICOLAS, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that AMAYA NICOLAS sold 4,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $74.16 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12218.0 shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BANATI AMIT (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $74.00 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52772.0 shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, BANATI AMIT (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 34,007 shares at an average price of $75.06 for $2.55 million. The insider now directly holds 59,732 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 10.18% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -2.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.