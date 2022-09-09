Which Institutions Own Shares In Axonics Inc. (AXNX)?

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is 34.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.41 and a high of $79.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $71.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.61% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.2% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.83% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.48, the stock is 5.30% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 31.02% off its SMA200. AXNX registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.71%.

The stock witnessed a 9.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.23%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $3.72B and $217.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.51% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axonics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/13/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 45.07M with Short Float at 9.04%.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woock John, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Woock John sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $72.95 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45976.0 shares.

Axonics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Dearen Danny L. () sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $70.89 per share for $3.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8156.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Woock John (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $69.71 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 53,476 shares of Axonics Inc. (AXNX).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 27.33% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -34.98% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -6.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.