Which Institutions Own Shares In Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)?

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is -17.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $100.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $72.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.71% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.83% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.39% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.21, the stock is 1.58% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. NARI registered -7.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.11%.

The stock witnessed a -8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $4.08B and $335.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -24.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inari Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.18M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 10.55%.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hykes Andrew, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hykes Andrew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Inari Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Hill, Mitch C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $82.30 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78899.0 shares of the NARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MILDER DONALD B (Director) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $80.78 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 3,206,614 shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading -6.15% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is -10.92% lower over the same period. Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is -40.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.