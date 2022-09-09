Which Institutions Own Shares In Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is -27.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $36.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.88% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is -5.54% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. RCKT registered -53.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.70%.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.62%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 107.80% and -57.36% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.48M, and float is at 61.98M with Short Float at 17.33%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Jonathan David, the company’s. SEC filings show that Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $16.41 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Shah Gaurav (CEO) bought a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $17.34 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the RCKT stock.