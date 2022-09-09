Which Institutions Own Shares In Wingstop Inc. (WING)?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is -12.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.67 and a high of $181.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WING stock was last observed hovering at around $139.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.58%.

Currently trading at $145.34, the stock is 15.43% and 29.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 21.25% off its SMA200. WING registered -14.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.50%.

The stock witnessed a 10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.81%, and is 27.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $297.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 108.38 and Fwd P/E is 78.01. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.78% and -19.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.88M, and float is at 29.75M with Short Float at 10.76%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Stacy, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Peterson Stacy sold 208 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $74.32 per share for a total of $15458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5214.0 shares.

Wingstop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Skipworth Michael (President and COO) sold a total of 748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $136.24 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15483.0 shares of the WING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Kaleida Alex (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 66 shares at an average price of $136.24 for $8992.0. The insider now directly holds 1,908 shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING).

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -46.00% down over the past 12 months and Denny’s Corporation (DENN) that is -39.24% lower over the same period.