Who are the Institutional Holders in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 9.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $51.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.72% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $48.28, the stock is 6.15% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 23.70% off its SMA200. ASO registered 11.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.51%.

The stock witnessed a 13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.32%, and is 12.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.35% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.15M, and float is at 83.31M with Short Float at 13.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAFF BERYL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAFF BERYL bought 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $39.49 per share for a total of $113.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1503.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that HICKS KEN C (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $38.91 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, MARLEY BRIAN T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $39.46 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 45,801 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -7.48% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -32.34% lower over the same period.