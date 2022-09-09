Who are the Institutional Holders in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -23.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.02 and a high of $41.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.52% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.55, the stock is -9.13% and -8.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -21.26% off its SMA200. HUN registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.17%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.88%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $9.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -36.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.40% this year

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.20M, and float is at 179.97M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M, the company’s Exec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -36.52% down over the past 12 months.