Who are the Institutional Holders in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is -70.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -29.37% and -46.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -12.16% at the moment leaves the stock -65.29% off its SMA200. NAVB registered -82.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.52%.

The stock witnessed a -47.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.53%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $9.55M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.67% and -83.94% from its 52-week high.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 21.87M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Witter Malcolm G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Witter Malcolm G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $31952.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98257.0 shares.