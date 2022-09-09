Who are the Institutional Holders in Phreesia Inc. (PHR)?

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is -33.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.19 and a high of $76.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.72% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.64, the stock is 14.80% and 13.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 15.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. PHR registered -59.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.64%.

The stock witnessed a 16.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.87%, and is 7.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 1701 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $228.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.55% and -63.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.20%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -243.00% this year

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.94M, and float is at 50.20M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidoff Michael J., the company’s SVP, Payer Business. SEC filings show that Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $35100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that Munson Gillian (Director) sold a total of 2,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $25.59 per share for $66656.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21550.0 shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Davidoff Michael J. (SVP, Payer Business) disposed off 5,046 shares at an average price of $25.11 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 110,509 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.89% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -16.56% lower over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is -40.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.