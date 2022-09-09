Who is the Top Investor In American Well Corporation (AMWL)?

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -27.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $4.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is -5.48% and -4.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 7.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.00% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -57.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.40%.

The stock witnessed a -10.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.64%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $263.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.41% and -61.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.32M, and float is at 176.09M with Short Float at 5.68%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gay Bradford, the company’s Senior VP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gay Bradford sold 14,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $56847.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Knight Kurt (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 25,151 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Gay Bradford (Senior VP, General Counsel) disposed off 11,653 shares at an average price of $4.37 for $50883.0. The insider now directly holds 810,276 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.89% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -26.35% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 36.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.