Who is the Top Investor In Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -22.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.59 and a high of $56.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $40.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.47% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.67% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.48, the stock is 0.92% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -9.11% off its SMA200. FNF registered -14.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.83%.

The stock witnessed a 4.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 28290 employees, a market worth around $11.13B and $14.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 260.54M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SADOWSKI PETER T, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that SADOWSKI PETER T sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $40.85 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that HAGERTY THOMAS M (Director) sold a total of 13,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $40.01 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Jewkes Roger S (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,438 shares at an average price of $50.01 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 104,246 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -57.22% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -1.35% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -15.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.